Death of 48-year-old man in Justice in December ruled homicide

The December death of a 48-year-old man in southwest suburban Justice has been ruled a homicide.

Czeslaw Goldyn of Summit died at 4:04 p.m. Dec. 2, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy at the time did not rule on Goldyn’s cause and manner of death, but has since found that he died of multiple blunt force injuries from an assault, according to the medical examiner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

Justice police did not immediately respond to a request for information Wednesday morning.