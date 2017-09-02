Death of Avalon Park woman in November ruled homicide

The death of a 57-year-old woman in the South Side Avalon Park neighborhood nearly three months ago has been ruled a homicide.

A family member discovered Annette Harris lying unresponsive in the hallway of her home in the 1100 block of East 81st Street about 9:30 a.m. Nov. 12, 2016, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Harris was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:17 a.m., according to the medical examiner’s office. An autopsy at the time did not rule on cause and manner of death, but has since found she died of a sharp force injury to the neck, and ruled her death a homicide.

Area South detectives are conducting a death investigation, police said Thursday morning.