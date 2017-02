Death of Gary woman ruled homicide

Police opened a homicide investigation Monday after the death of a 34-year-old woman at her northwest Indiana home.

Jamie M. Garnett was pronounced dead at 3:55 a.m. at her home in the 4400 block of West 23rd Court in Gary, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.

She was the victim of a homicide, but additional details were not provided, the coroner’s office said.

The Gary Police Department, Lake County Metro Homicide Unit and Lake County sheriff’s office were investigating.