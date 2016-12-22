Death of Indiana man shot on SW Side in October ruled homicide

The death of an Indiana man who was shot during an argument in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side in October has been ruled a homicide.

Rolando Gamino, 30, was in an argument with another male in the 3100 block of South Central Park about 4:20 a.m. Oct. 9 when the suspect pulled out a handgun and opened fire, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Gamino, of the 5000 block of Baring Avenue in East Chicago, Indiana, was shot in the chest and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, authorities said. He died at the hospital at 9:34 a.m.

An autopsy at the time did not rule on his cause and manner of death pending further investigation, but has since found that he died of a gunshot wound to the chest and his death was ruled a homicide.