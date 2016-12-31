Death of man on Southwest Side ruled homicide

A man was found dead Friday morning from an assault in the Sleepy Hollow neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Louis Pena, 64, was found with trauma to the front of his head at 9:20 a.m. in the 4200 block of South Keating, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Officers were initially called to the location for a report of a person shot and said Pena was shot twice in the head, police said.

Pena, of the 3800 block of West 65th Street, was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:29 a.m., authorities said. An autopsy on Saturday showed he died of multiple blunt force and sharp force injuries from an assault. His death was ruled a homicide.

No one was in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.