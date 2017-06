Death of northwest Indiana man ruled homicide

The death of a 50-year-old man early Saturday in northwest Indiana has been ruled a homicide.

Xavier Curtis was pronounced dead at 2:28 a.m. at Franciscan Health in Hammond, Ind., according to the Lake County coroner’s office.

Curtis, a Hammond resident, was killed in the 6000 block of Hohman Avenue, a few blocks from the hospital where he died, authorities said.

His death was ruled a homicide, but it wasn’t clear how he died, authorities said.