Death of Palatine woman found in Avondale gangway ruled homicide

The death of a 43-year-old woman in March in the Northwest Side Avondale neighborhood has been ruled a homicide.

Joanna A. Stawiarska was found in a gangway at 7:50 a.m. March 17 in the 2900 block of North Hamlin, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy did not immediately rule on the Palatine resident’s death, but has since found that she died of multiple injuries due to an assault, according to the medical examiner’s office. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Area North detectives are investigating.