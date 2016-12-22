Death of woman found in McKinley Park lagoon ruled homicide

Community activist Andrew Holmes (center) speaks at the McKinley Park lagoon, where the head of 20-year-old Quesola Mimms was found last September. | Sam Charles/Sun-Times

The death of a 20-year-old woman whose remains were found in the McKinley Park lagoon on the Southwest Side in September has been ruled a homicide.

Quesola Mimms’ head was found in a bag in the lagoon by a park district worker about 10 a.m. on Sept. 23, authorities said at the time. Though the lagoon was drained after Mimms’ head was found, none of her other body parts have yet been recovered.

An autopsy at the time did not rule on her cause and manner of death, but has since ruled her death homicide by unspecified means, the Cook County medical examiner’s office announced Thursday.

Mimms’ last contact with her family was on Sept. 21, but no missing person report was ever filed for her, according to police.

She filed a police report on Sept. 12 for criminal damage to property, though the incident was not thought to be violent or domestic-related, according to a police source.

Community activist and crisis responder Andrew Holmes announced a $2,000 reward for information leading to her killer’s arrest and conviction in November. He said Mimms had a 1-year-old daughter who now lives with her grandmother.

Police did not have any updates on the case Thursday morning and said the death investigation is ongoing.