December death of 58-year-old man in Cicero ruled homicide

The death of a 58-year-old man last year in west suburban Cicero has been ruled a homicide.

Jerzy C. Krolikowski suffered a gunshot wound to the chest in the 4800 block of West 16th Street in Cicero, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Krolikowski, a Justice resident, died at 11:58 p.m. Dec. 27, according to the medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy did not immediately rule on cause and manner of death pending a police investigation, but has since found that he died of a gunshot wound to the chest and ruled his death a homicide.