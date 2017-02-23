Deere CEO says company will keep headquarters in Quad Cities

The CEO of Deere & Co. says the company will keep its world headquarters in Moline for as long as he's around. | AP file photo

MOLINE — The CEO of Deere & Co. says the company will keep its world headquarters in Moline for as long as he’s around.

The Quad City Times reports Deere CEO Sam Allen was asked during the company’s annual meeting Wednesday whether Deere is committed to staying in Moline.

The question followed last month’s announcement by Caterpillar Inc. that the company is moving its headquarters to Chicago from its longtime home of Peoria. Archer Daniels Midland moved its headquarters to Chicago from Decatur in 2014.

Allen told about 400 shareholders, retirees and employees that “At John Deere, we feel very strongly this is our home.”

He says “At this point and time, as long as I’m around here, there’s no chance we will be moving.”