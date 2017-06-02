The Deftones and Chicago-based Rise Against today announced a summer co-headlining tour that kicks off June 9 at the Huntington Bank Pavilion on Northerly Island.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb.10 at livenation.com.
Here’s the tour schedule:
6/9 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
6/10 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Theater at Freedom Hill
6/11 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
6/13 – Wantagh, NY @ Nikon at Jones Beach Theater
6/16 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
6/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing
6/18 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
6/20 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
6/22 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
6/23 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater
6/24 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place Amphitheater
6/26 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
6/27 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion
6/28 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
6/30 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
7/1 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheater
7/3 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
7/6 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
7/7 – Chula Vista, CA @ Sleep Train Amphitheatre
7/8 – Las Vegas, NV @ Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
7/9 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion