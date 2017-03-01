Defiant Schakowsky broadcasts from House floor on Facebook Live

Illinois Democrats participating in the House sit-in: (front row, left to right) Jan Schakowsky, Tammy Duckworth, Robin Kelly, Luis Gutierrez; (back row, left to right) Cheri Bustos, Danny Davis, Mike Quigley. Photo courtesy Illinois House Democrats.

WASHINGTON — A defiant Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill., protesting a GOP drive to crack down on live streaming from the House floor, live streamed on Facebook Live from the House floor before the vote Tuesday.

Republican House leaders want to impose fines on House members who video or take photos from the floor. This is all a reaction to a Democratic sit-in last June, designed to pressure Republicans for votes on gun-control measures.

The sit-in was fueled unexpectedly by social media when House cameras were turned off and members started live streaming with their cellphones.

The new rules, if adopted on Tuesday could leave lawmakers open to a fine of up to $2,500 for violating the rules. There is already a rule against taking photos or videos from the floor — just no real punishment.

Schakowsky stood in the back of the House chamber for her short video.

Republicans, who control the House chamber, “are trying to shut down our ability to speak, to have open debates,” Schakowsky said.

“This is ridiculous.”