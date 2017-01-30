Deja vu for city in January 2017: Over 290 shot, 50-plus killed

At the start of 2017, the Chicago Police Department unveiled a list of tactics it would implement following one of the deadliest years in the city in decades.

It may be too soon to tell if the moves will be effective, but one month into the new year, and the number of shootings and homicides are nearly identical to the first month of 2016, a year which ended with more than 780 homicides in the city.

On Jan. 1 alone, 28 people were shot in Chicago, three fatally. This past weekend, four were killed and 24 wounded. Two remain in very critical to grave condition following shootings Sunday and Monday.

As Monday afternoon, Chicago had recorded 51 homicides in 2017—the exact number recorded in January 2016, according to Chicago Sun-Times records.

The number of shooting victims also remained nearly identical. A total of 292 people were shot last January in 242 incidents. So far in January 2017, 296 people have been shot in 232 incidents, according to Sun-Times records.

Both 2016 and 2017 show ed a marked increase from January 2015, when there were 29 homicides in Chicago.

Chicago Police and City Hall are implementing several anti-violence initiatives this year, including hiring additional officers, funding economic growth programs, and providing support and mentirship for young men in violent neighborhoods.

Police Supt. Eddie Johnson is also working with state legislators on a bill to increase sentencing for repeat gun offenders.

By the end of the year, the department plans to add nearly 1,000 more officers. In addition, patrol officers from all 22 districts will be wearing body cameras by year’s end; and more than 2,400 officers have been trained in crisis intervention.

The first meeting of the Community Policing Advisory Panel, a new group of law enforcement officers, academics and community leaders tasked with developing a new strategy for community policing, also took place in January.