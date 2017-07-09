DeKalb County Crime Stoppers seek information on stolen wagon wheels

DeKalb County Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information about the theft of three antique wagon wheels that were stolen from outside of a barn in far west suburban Sycamore.

The wheels were stolen between August 27 and August 29 from outside of a barn in the 15000 block of Barber Greene Road, according to a statement from the DeKalb County Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information can anonymously contact the DeKalb County Crime Stoppers at (815) 895-3272 or email crimestoppers@dekalbcounty.org.