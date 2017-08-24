DeKalb County man fatally struck by BNSF train in Hinckley

A 21-year-old man was fatally struck by a train early Thursday in DeKalb County.

Luke Bish of Hinckley was struck by a Burlington Northern Santa Fe dispatch train about 2 a.m. near the Oak Street crossing in Hinckley, according to the DeKalb County sheriff’s office.

Sheriff’s deputies and Hinckley police responded about 2:05 a.m. and found him just north of the tracks. He was airlifted to St. Anthony’s Medical Center in Rockford, where he was pronounced dead, according to the sheriff’s office.

Trains were halted for more than three hours as police investigated.

Hinckley is about 15 miles west of Aurora.