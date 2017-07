DeKalb Crime Stoppers seek information on stolen Bobcat skid loader

DeKalb County Crime Stoppers are seeking information about a stolen piece of farm equipment.

The Bobcat skid loader was stolen overnight July 10 from a farm in the 16000 block of Crego Road in rural DeKalb County, according to Crime Stopper’s Crime of the Week release.

Anyone with information about the stolen skid loader should call Crime Stoppers at (815) 895-3272 and get a crash reward of up to $1,000. Callers can remain anonymous.