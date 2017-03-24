DeKalb man charged with sexually abusing minor

A man has been charged with sexually abusing a minor after he allegedly violated an order of protection last month in DeKalb County.

DeKalb County sheriff’s deputies were called in February for reports that 25-year-old Eric D. Rose had violated an order of protection involving a minor, according to the sheriff’s office.

During the investigation, a deputy found an electronic device containing evidence that Rose was “involved in a physical relationship with the minor,” police said.

After further investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Rose, charging him with three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse between October 2016 and February 2017, the sheriff’s office said.

Rose, who lives in DeKalb, turned himself in to the DeKalb County Jail and was released after posting bond “a short time later,” according to police.