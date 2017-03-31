Democratic state Sen. Manar to take pass on governor’s race

State Sen. Andy Manar, D-Bunker Hill, speaks about funding for Illinois schools during a panel discussion last year at the City Club of Chicago. File Photo. | Lou Foglia/Sun-Times

BUNKER HILL, Ill.— Democratic state Sen. Andy Manar says he will remain in the Illinois Senate rather than run for governor in 2018.

In an emailed statement Friday, the Bunker Hill resident says he plans to continue being “a strong voice for the citizens of Central Illinois” in the Legislature.

Manar was among a relatively long list of Democrats who said they were considering running against Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner.

Among those who’ve announced they’re running are state Sen. Daniel Biss of Evanston, businessman Chris Kennedy and Ald. Ameya Pawar (47th). Venture capitalist J.B. Pritzker has launched a committee to explore a bid.

Manar says “a long, expensive campaign for governor would be unfair” to his family and constituents who elected him.

Manar also says he’ll continue pushing to change Illinois’ school funding formula.