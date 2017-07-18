Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert released from Minnesota prison

Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert departs the federal courthouse in Chicago in April 2016 after his sentencing on federal banking charges to which he pled guilty. | AP File Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert has left the federal prison in Minnesota where he has spent the last 13 months for breaking the law while trying to hide his past sexual abuse of teenage boys, records show.

Hastert, 75, is now under the supervision of a residential re-entry management field office based in Chicago, according to Bureau of Prisons online records. That means he is likely at a halfway house in the region monitored by that office, or he is on home confinement.

Hastert’s official release date had been Aug. 16.

Bureau of Prisons officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did Hastert’s lawyer.

Once two heartbeats from the most powerful office in the land, Hastert reported in a wheelchair last summer to the Rochester Federal Medical Center, a federal prison in southeast Minnesota for inmates who require medical care. U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin had sentenced Hastert two months earlier to 15 months in prison for breaking the law while trying to conceal his past sexual abuse of teenage boys.

While handing down the sentence, the judge called Hastert a “serial child molester.”

Durkin also sentenced Hastert to two years of supervised release, giving the former speaker three days following his release from prison to report to a probation office.

During his supervised release, Hastert is forbidden from contacting his victims. “If they want to reach out to him, that’s their prerogative,” Durkin said, “but he should never contact them himself.”

The judge also ordered Hastert to participate in a sex offender treatment program.

In addition to his prison sentence, Hastert has paid for his crimes with the loss of his reputation and the exposure of a secret he offered to pay $3.5 million to keep hidden. His portrait was removed from the U.S. Capitol, and his name has been removed from buildings that once displayed it with honor.

Widely known as the longest-serving Republican House speaker, Hastert also now has the dubious distinction of being the only House speaker sentenced to federal prison in a criminal case, congressional historians have said.

Still, prosecutors could not charge Hastert with sexual abuse because the statutes of limitations had long run out.

His inmate number with the Bureau of Prisons is 47991-424.

The feds hit Hastert in May 2015 with a blockbuster indictment that accused him of illegally structuring bank withdrawals and lying to the FBI. He pleaded guilty to the structuring and acknowledged the lying in October 2015. Then, during his sentencing hearing in April 2016, he admitted to the judge that he sexually abused children in the 1970s while he was a wrestling coach at Yorkville High School.

Hastert chose not to appeal his sentence and reported quietly to the Minnesota prison.

At the center of Hastert’s indictment was a man known publicly only as Individual A, who says he was molested in a motel room by Hastert when he was 14 and cut a $3.5 million hush-money deal with Hastert in 2010. Hastert paid Individual A only $1.7 million, and Individual A has sued Hastert for the remaining balance.

Hastert later filed a counterclaim seeking repayment of the $1.7 million.

The withdrawals Hastert made while paying Individual A prompted questions from bank officials, but Hastert lied and claimed he was using the money to buy stocks and antique cars. He later told authorities he was the victim of an extortion plot, helping the feds secretly record two phone conversations with Individual A in March 2015.

Authorities began to doubt Hastert’s claim and confronted Individual A. That’s when Hastert’s dark secrets began to spill out.

The feds discovered other victims of Hastert’s abuse. Scott Cross, the brother of former state House GOP leader Tom Cross, revealed himself to be a Hastert victim during Hastert’s sentencing hearing. Hastert has also admitted he sexually abused late Yorkville High School wrestling team manager Stephen Reinboldt.

Meanwhile, a new accuser filed a lawsuit in May alleging Hastert sodomized him in a bathroom stall in the early 1970s.