Dennis Hastert’s state lawmaker pension halted

An Illinois retirement board is terminating the state legislative pension that imprisoned former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert. | AP file photo

SPRINGFIELD — An Illinois retirement board is terminating the pension that imprisoned former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert for his service in the Illinois General Assembly.

The General Assembly Retirement System’s board of trustees voted 5-2 on Wednesday to end Hastert’s $28,000 annual pension. Hastert is serving a 15-month prison term in a hush-money case that stemmed from his sexual abuse of students when he taught at an Illinois public school more than 35 years ago.

Hastert’s attorneys didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the decision. Hastert could appeal the decision in state court.

The Illinois attorney general’s office previously recommended that the board reduce Hastert’s pension to $9,000 a year.

Hastert also receives pension funds for his time as a teacher and tenure in Congress.