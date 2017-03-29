Dense fog advisory in effect through Wednesday morning

A dense fog advisory is in effect Wednesday morning throughout the Chicago area.

The advisory remains in effect until 9 a.m. for Cook, Boone, McHenry, Lake and Winnebago counties in Illinois and Porter and Lake counties in Indiana, according to the National Weather Service.

The fog will reduce visibility to a quarter mile or less in some areas, creating potentially hazardous driving conditions, the weather service said. Motorists are advised to use their headlights, slow down and leave plenty of distance between vehicles ahead of them.

After the fog clears, the rest of Wednesday is expected to remain foggy, with a high temperature of 45 degrees and a low of about 35, according to the weather service. There’s a chance of rain starting Wednesday night and continuing through Thursday.