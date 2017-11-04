Dense fog advisory issued Tuesday morning

The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory for the Chicago area Tuesday morning.

The advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. for Cook, Kane, DuPage, Kendall, Grundy and Will counties in Illinois, as well as Lake and Porter counties in Indiana, the weather service said.

The fog could reduce visibility to a quarter-mile or less and create hazardous driving conditions, according to the weather service. Motorists are cautioned to use their headlights, slow down and leave plenty of distance ahead of their vehicles.