WATCH: Denzel Washington ‘marries’ Chicago couple at Oscars

Vicki Mines and her fiance Gary Cole from Chicago were "married" Sunday night at the Oscars telecast by Denzel Washington. | PHOTO BY LYNN SWEET

Oscars telecast host Jimmy Kimmel surprised a busload of Hollywood tourists Sunday night by having their tour bus “hijacked” and rerouted to the Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre, where one couple, identified as Gary Cole and his fiancee Vicki Mines, were then “married” by Denzel Washington.

Denzel Washington “marries” couple surprised at #Oscars ceremony: “He’s Denzel, so it’s legal.” pic.twitter.com/nymmIbRPdr — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 27, 2017

The couple revealed to Kimmel they will be getting married July 18. When Vicki told Kimmel that Washington as her favorite actor, Kimmel got the actor out of his seat, asking him to be the best man at their wedding. Washington then stood between the couple and said, “I now pronounce you man and wife. Kiss the bride.”

In addition to a an endless array of selfies with the A-listers seated in the front row, and a series of hand kisses bestowed by Gary (who sported a Chance the Rapper “No. 3” cap) on several of the actresses seated in the row, Vicki was presented with a pair of sunglasses by actress Jennifer Aniston, whom Kimmel prodded for a wedding gift for the happy couple.

The stunned and very happy couple were among a dozen or so tourists from the bus who walked past the first row of equally stunned and smiling stellar audience members, snapping selfies, touching Mahershala Ali’s Oscar and enjoying, no doubt, one of the most memorable nights of their lives.