DePaul’s M. Cherif Bassiouni, global human rights activist, dead at 79

M. Cherif Bassiouni, an international lawyer and investigator of human rights abuses, torture and war crimes, with then-President Barack Obama. | Provided photo

M. Cherif Bassiouni, an international scholar who devoted his career to investigating human rights abuses, torture and war crimes, died Monday. He was 79 and had multiple myeloma.

A DePaul University law professor, he held 22 appointments over the years to United Nations positions. He worked on social justice issues involving Afghanistan, Bahrain, Libya and the former Yugoslavia. He also contributed to the Camp David peace accords, according to David Swift, a lawyer who worked with him.

“Cherif Bassiouni was one of the most consistent, courageous and knowledgeable people I have ever met and who never shied from speaking truth to power,” said Bianca Jagger, founder of London’s Bianca Jagger Human Rights Foundation.

In Bosnia, Mr. Bassiouni worked on a “monumental effort that documented mass killings, human rights abuses. . . . cases of rape, and resulted in the prosecution of hundreds including the top man, [Serbian President Slobodan] Milosevic,” said Ahmed Rehab, executive director of the Council on American Islamic Relations-Chicago.

Mr. Bassiouni was a founding member of the International Human Rights Law Institute at DePaul, where he was a professor emeritus.

He is survived by his wife Elaine Klemen-Bassiouni, stepdaughter Lisa Capitanini and two grandchildren. A funeral prayer is planned for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Muslim Community Center, 4380 N. Elston. Burial is to follow at Dignity Memorial Park cemetery in Skokie. A larger memorial is being planned for the future, Swift said.