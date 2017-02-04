Deputies save man from overdosing after Gurnee crash

Deputies saved a man suffering from overdosing after a crash Saturday afternoon in north suburban Gurnee.

The crash happened at Washington Street and White Oak Lane in unincorporated Gurnee about 2 p.m., according to a statement from the Lake County sheriff’s office.

One of the drivers involved in the crash, a 23-year-old Sheldon man, was unresponsive, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies realized he was suffering from an overdose and administered two doses of Naloxone, and the man regained consciousness.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he is expected to recover, according to the sheriff’s office.

There were no injuries as a result of the crash, which remains under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office. Charges are possible.

The man is the 11th life saved due to opioid overdose by the Lake County sheriff’s office this year, according to the statement.