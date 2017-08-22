Deputy AG Rosenstein to hit Chicago ‘street gang violence’ in speech

Attorney General Jeff Sessions (left) and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein take their seats at the Justice Department's National Summit on Crime Reduction and Public Safety, in Bethesda, Md., on Tuesday. | Jacquelyn Martin/Associated Press

WASHINGTON – Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein travels to Chicago in November to deliver a speech about “street gang violence” in the city, the Chicago Crime Commission announced on Tuesday.

Rosenstein will keynote the Chicago Crime Commission “annual Stars of Distinction Awards Ceremony” as President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions have been throwing an unrelenting spotlight on ongoing serious crime problems in the city.

Earlier this month, Mayor Rahm Emanuel sued Sessions for threatening to withhold federal crime fighting funds because of its sanctuary city status, a move that provoked the charge from Sessions that Chicago crime was a product of “political leadership.”

The Chicago Crime Commission said in a release, “In his remarks, Rosenstein will discuss the ongoing challenges of addressing violent crimes, particularly street gang violence in Chicago.

Neither Trump nor Sessions have been to Chicago since the January inauguration, so Rosenstein – whose profile shot up when he appointed Robert Mueller to investigate Trump’s Russian connections – will be watched to see if he attacks the city or offers more federal help.

“We are grateful that Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein will be joining the Chicago Crime Commission in honoring the best and brightest in law enforcement who have been instrumental in the successful pursuit of justice,” said J.R. Davis, Chairman and President of the Chicago Crime Commission. “We are particularly excited to hear Mr. Rosenstein’s thoughts for addressing violent crimes in Chicago and other American cities,” he added.