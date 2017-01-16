Des Plaines man dies after 40-foot fall while working

A 60-year-old man died after falling 40 feet at a job site Friday afternoon in southwest suburban Crest Hill.

Emergency responders were called about 2:55 p.m. after Brian Cummings of Des Plaines fell while working at Rich Products, 21511 Division St., according to Crest Hill police and the Will County coroner’s office. Cummings was a subcontractor doing electrical work when he fell about 40 feet while standing on an industrial refrigerator.

Cummings was taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet where he was pronounced dead, according to the coroner’s office. An autopsy on Saturday found he suffered multiple injuries due to a fall, but a final ruling on his cause and manner of death was pending an investigation by police and other officials.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said they were notified of the death, but could not provide additional information while the incident was under investigation.