Detours start Thursday at I-88 interchange with Farnsworth in Aurora

Detours expected to last through August will start Thursday on the Reagan Memorial Tollway at the interchange with Farnsworth Avenue in west suburban Aurora.

Detours will be put into place for traffic heading from eastbound I-88 to northbound Farnsworth and for traffic from northbound Farnsworth to westbound I-88, according to a statement from the Illinois Tollway. The detours will last through August to accommodate bridge pavement reconstruction.

Eastbound I-88 traffic to northbound Farnsworth will be detoured to southbound Farnsworth and rerouted via Diehl, Eola and Butterfield roads, the tollway said. Northbound drivers on Farnsworth wanting to access westbound I-88 will be redirected via Butterfield, Eola and Bilter roads.

During the closures and detours, two lanes will remain open on Fanrsworth in each direction, according to the tollway.

The detours are part of a project to rebuild the Farnsworth Avenue bridge over the tollway and reconfigure the ramps of the interchange. The project is expected to be finished this year.