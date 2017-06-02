‘Detroiters’ TV show first conceived backstage at Second City

The new Comedy Central sitcom “Detroiters” may be set and filmed in Michigan’s largest city, but the germ of the idea for the show was sown right here in Chicago.

The brainchild of comedians and Detroit natives Sam Richardson and Tim Robinson, it was a concept that the two comics hashed out — and tossed around — when the two of them worked at improv mecca Second City.

“Tim and I originally were in two different touring companies for Second City,” said Richardson in a recent phone call. “But then we did two shows together on the mainstage. The whole time we were there, we kept annoying all the people backstage with all of our talk about Detroit. The other cast members were always going, ‘We get it! You guys are from Detroit! Enough already!’ ”

Richardson added that “the whole time in Chicago, we wanted to move back to Detroit, but we didn’t just want to go home — we wanted to bring something back home.”

Richardson has certainly been on a career roll. Along with playing the plum role of staffer Richard Splett on the award-winning “Veep,” the actor has also had fun roles as the DJ in “Office Christmas Party” and cameos in the “Ghostbusters” remake, “Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates” and “Neighbors 2.”

Yet, clearly “Detroiters” (premiering at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on Comedy Central) is a project that means the most to Richardson. “We talked about this — making a show about Detroit, and made in Detroit — that Jason Sudeikis said, ‘Why don’t you guys just do a show together? Don’t just talk about it!'”

Not only did Sudeikis push Richardson and Robinson to create “Detroiters,” the actor and (like Robinson) “Saturday Night Live” alum also signed on as executive producer for the series, plus appears in a recurring role as a successful Detroit auto exec whom Richardson and Robinson continuously chase — in an attempt to land their first big client for their tiny advertising agency operating in the Motor City.

For Richardson and Robinson, “we wanted this thing to be filmed in Detroit. It was so important that that happened. Fortunately, everyone at Comedy Central was gung-ho for that — even after we lost massive Michigan filming incentives [due to changes in the state’s once-extremely generous tax breaks for filmmakers and TV production].

Richardson explained that Detroit has long been “this national symbol of decay, blight and negativity, but now I think the world is looking at Detroit as a symbol of renewal and tenacity. … In the past — years ago — Detroit actually was seen as a barometer of economic change and recovery. When something happened in Detroit, it signaled what would soon happen to the rest of the country. … I think that can happen again,” added Richardson.

For the actor and comedian, the success of “Detroiters” is all about the close relationship he has maintained with Robinson, since their Second City days. “We truly are best buds. At Second City we would work eight shows, six days a week — and on Monday, we would still hang out together. We were always hanging out. When a comedian can lock in with another comedian, that is special. I’m not saying Tim and I are the best comedy duo of all time, but nobody gets me better than Tim — and the same is true of me getting him.”

While a couple of writers on the show have experience working for advertising agencies, Richardson laughed when asked about researching ad shops to add authenticity to “Detroiters” scripts.

“What we have on our show is nothing like the ad agencies any of us knew before,” Richardson pointed out, including his own brief stint working at the Draft agency in Chicago.

“In ‘Detroiters’ we’re truly a one-stop shop. Tim and I do everything from top to bottom. We do the pitches to clients, we write the jingles, we film them and edit them. There’s no crew that comes in to do the commercials — it’s just us. … But that’s the whole point. Humor aside, I think people will relate to the little guys attempting to land a big client. We just hope they have a lot of laughs watching us fight for that!”