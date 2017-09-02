Diana Rauner’s nonprofit among group again suing governor, state

Illinois first lady Diana Rauner is president of Ounce of Prevention Fund | Provided photo

A coalition of social service agencies — including Illinois first lady Diana Rauner’s early childhood education nonprofit — on Wednesday filed suit against Gov. Bruce Rauner, Comptroller Susana Mendoza and three state agencies asking for the state to begin “timely payments” for services under binding contracts dating back to last year.

Pay Now Illinois, which also filed suit last year to try to seek payments, filed the lawsuit in downstate St. Clair County where a circuit court last year ruled the state must pay its state employees.

The group says state employees haven’t missed a check, and neither should they.

“Why should state workers be paid but not state contractors? The state must provide assurance that it is a responsible business partner,” Pay Now Illinois spokeswoman Andrea Durbin said in a statement.

The group of 37 Illinois-based human and social service agencies and companies says they’re facing “severe cash squeezes” and that more than 40 percent of the plaintiffs are using or have fully expended their lines of credit. More than 32 percent are struggling with liquidity issues. About 76 percent have already reduced staffing, with 60 percent of plaintiffs offering reduced services.

The suit also claims the state’s failure to pass a balanced budget is unconstitutional, removing the security to contract holders that they will be paid.

The suit claims that a stopgap measure that ended Jan. 1 allowed the state to pay some contracts “but did so by reducing or terminating funding of contracts for fiscal year 2017.”

The suit alleges the stopgap bill “unlawfully reduced or capped the liability of the state to plaintiffs on the contracts for services in fiscal year 2017.”

Listed as defendants are Rauner, Mendoza, Department of Human Services Secretary James Dimas, Department of Aging Director Jan Bohnhof and Department of Corrections Acting Director John Baldwin.

A Cook County judge last year dismissed a lawsuit filed by Pay Now Illinois, at that time with 96 social service agencies including Diana Rauner’s Ounce of Prevention Fund. The group sued the state and Rauner for $161 million in missed payments and interest incurred during the budget impasse. That case is now being appealed.

In a motion to dismiss that case, the state argued only Rauner and the General Assembly could take action to ensure payments to the agencies’ contracts.

The attorney general’s office essentially argued the payments were barred by sovereign immunity, meaning the state is immune from civil suit or criminal prosecution.