Disabled man, 20, reported missing from Skokie

Police are looking for a 20-year-old mentally disabled man who was reported missing Saturday afternoon from north suburban Skokie.

Joseph Jeter was last seen about 11:30 a.m. heading west on Howard Street in Skokie, according to a missing person alert from Illinois State Police. Jeter is non-verbal and mentally disabled and will not have an ID with him.

Jeter is described as a 5-foot-11, 180-pound black man with black hair and brown eyes, police said. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, brown shorts and black shoes. He may also be wearing headphones, or covering his ears with his hands.

Anyone with information should call Skokie police at (847) 982-5900.