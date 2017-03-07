Discarded fireworks set garage on fire in Wauconda

Discarded fireworks in a garbage can set a detached garage of a northwest suburban home on fire Sunday in Wauconda.

Just before midnight, the Wauconda Fire District was called to the 400 block of Grand Boulevard for a structure fire, according to a statement from Wauconda fire.

Crews located smoke and fire from the detached garage and extinguished the blaze in under a half an hour, the fire district said. One firefighter was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation.

Investigators determined the cause of the fire was discarded fireworks in a garbage can, the fire district said. The estimated loss from the fire is $20,000.

The fire district reminds everyone to not use fireworks because they are dangerous and illegal in Illinois.

Wauconda fire was assisted by Countryside, Round Lake, Mundelein, Nunda and Lake Zurich fire departments.