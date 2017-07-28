Distracted driver charged with injuring construction workers on I-80

A Florida man distracted by his cellphone crashed into a digital sign board on I-80 late Thursday in southwest suburban Joliet, injuring two construction workers.

Gary D. Rollins, 36, was distracted by his phone when he crashed into the sign in a construction zone on westbound I-80 at Briggs Street at 11:54 p.m., according to Illinois State Police.

The sign then struck two construction workers, police said. Both were taken to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, where one was treated and released, and the other was in “stable” condition with serious injuries.

Rollins–a resident Crystal River, Florida–was charged with aggravated reckless driving and aggravated reckless conduct, police said.

He is being held at the Will County Jail awaiting a bond hearing.