Divers search for lost swimmer in Lake Michigan on North Side

Chicago Fire Department divers were not able to locate a lost swimmer in Lake Michigan early Thursday in the Edgewater neighborhood on the North Side.

The 55-year-old man and a female went into Lake Michigan about 12:45 a.m. in the 5500 block of North Lake Shore Drive and, while the female was able to get out of the water, the man was struggling, according to Chicago Police.

She and a friend tried to help the man, but were unsuccessful, police said. They called 911 when they lost sight of him.

Police said the CPD Marine Unit responded to the scene and was searching for the man.

CFD divers went into the water to search for the man, but couldn’t find him, said CFD Cmdr. Curtis Hudson. The search was halted at 2:14 a.m.

Hudson could not immediately say whether the search would resume Thursday morning.