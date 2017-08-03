DNAinfo to acquire parent of Chicagoist

DNAinfo, which has a network of neighborhood news websites in Chicago and other cities, will acquire Gothamist, which has five websites, including the Chicagoist site here.

The agreement between the DNAinfo and Gothamist, LLC was announced Wednesday.

Besides Chicago, Gothamist has websites in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C.

“By joining forces with Gothamist, DNAinfo will be able to do an even better job of fulfilling its longstanding mission, which is to bring people the most relevant and interesting news and information about their neighborhoods,” DNAinfo founder and CEO Joe Ricketts said in a written statement issued with the announcement. “Not only are Gothamist’s reach and sensibility a perfect complement to DNAinfo’s depth and focus, but their experience in developing multiple city blogs fits right in with our vision for future expansion.”

According to the announcement, Chicagoist will become the official blog of DNAinfo Chicago, while DNAinfo’s reporting staff continues to focus on neighborhood news. The approach will be similar in the other cities where Gothamist sites operate.

“We look forward to working together for many years and helping DNAinfo achieve its full potential in multiple cities,” Gothamist publisher and co-founder Jake Dobkin said in a statement.

The five Gothamist sites attract an audience of nearly 9 million unique visitors a month. DNAinfo launched its New York site in 2009, and DNAinfo Chicago was started in 2012.