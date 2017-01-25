Does Trump ‘Feds’ tweet mean National Guard? No thanks, some say

Does President Donald Trump want to send National Guard troops into Chicago? Some local leaders say that's a bad idea. | Getty Images

Nobody knows precisely what President Donald Trump meant by his threat to “send in the feds.” But if it means National Guard troops patrolling the streets of Chicago, African-American aldermen and community leaders want no part of it.

That includes Gov. Bruce Rauner, who discounted the idea on a morning radio appearance, and Cardinal Blase Cupich — who said we “should all welcome the help of everyone” to deal with violence, but still fell short of endorsing the use of the Guard.

“For my communities, it would be an actual bloodbath,” said Ald. Toni Foulkes (16th), whose South Side ward includes crime-ridden Englewood.

“I look at what happened during the Boston Marathon, the curfews. We don’t know what will happen. When African-Americans think about the National Guard, we think about the prejudices and things like that.”

Foulkes said calling out the National Guard would undermine the effort to rebuild public trust shattered by the police shooting of Laquan McDonald and the U.S. Justice Department’s scathing indictment of the Chicago Police Department triggered by the McDonald shooting.

“It’s a zero tolerance level. They probably wouldn’t want to hear anything. Everything would be like cookie-cutter and that’s the way it is. Either take or leave it. Black or white. Yay or nay,” she said.

Rauner, appearing on Steve Cochran’s morning show on WGN-AM (720) was asked whether Trump has reached out to him about Chicago violence. He said no. But he said his administration has been in conversation with the DEA and the FBI, as well as other experts.

“We continue to believe it’s not the right thing for us to send in the National Guard. That would be a mistake. But we are working, the Illinois State Police, we put a surge in there. We put more State Police up there to control the expressways. We’ve also have our State Police helping with the forensics and lab work and the investigation work that’s going on with CPD. I continue to try to do everything we can at the state level to help the city of Chicago deal with the violence.”

Rauner said he supports more equitable school funding, and adding vocational training to high schools to help young people get careers instead of joining gangs.

Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd) said Chicago would welcome almost any other kind of help from the federal government except the National Guard.

“We need more investment in terms of jobs, investment in our schools, recreational activities, after-school programs, mentorships,” Dowell said.

“I don’t believe that we need troops in the city. Nobody wants to be subject to a curfew, home-to-home search, cordoning off communities…I don’t think it helps because we’re trying to create a different kind of city in terms of policing. We don’t need to have some outsider coming in telling us what to do. We need help. We want them to look at what we’re going. But, not to direct what we’re doing.”

Ald. David Moore (17) refused to even “entertain” the possibility of a National Guard invasion.

“If he’s talking about sending federal dollars for redevelopment. If he’s talking about sending federal dollars for infrastructure and incentives for manufacturing companies to come in communities with high crime and unemployment, that’s what you should talk about when I’m `sending in the feds.’ Anything else is a non-starter and will not work,” Moore said.

“Anything else is a Band-Aid. Nobody had redeveloped our communities for years. That’s the bottom line. Stop putting Band-Aids on this thing and redevelop our communities. That’s it.”

For older African-Americans, the presence of the National Guard evokes ugly memories from what happened on the streets of Chicago nearly 50 years ago, said the Rev. B. Herbert Martin, the former executive director of the NAACP’s South Side branch now serving as pastor of the Progressive Community Church at 48th and Wabash.

“You remember 1968? In 1968 when the Guard came in, there were tanks in the street. Armed military. It was a real hard reaction—not response—to what was going on. And we have not recovered from that,” said Martin, president-elect of the Council of Religious Leaders of Metropolitan Chicago.

“If the National Guard comes in, it means they take over. They’re not community-trained. They don’t know this community…That just conjures up all kinds of bad images from the past. The better option would be, hopefully, the resources needed for our Police Department and our communities.”

U.S. Rep. Luis Gutiérrez, D-Ill., also said much depends on exactly what Trump means.

“When the President wants to work with states and localities on public policies to reduce gun-violence, he will find partners in cities like Chicago, but I think he’d rather spend his time on Twitter. The President wants publicity and to be seen beating up on Democratic elected officials and appearing hostile to a big city like Chicago in the eyes of his suburban and rural voters. I get that. But I doubt he has any serious intention to solve the national problem of guns killing young people,” Gutiérrez said in a statement. “…I don’t expect this President to do anything constructive to get cheap handguns off of the streets of American cities. Chicago’s murder epidemic is more serious than a late night twitter threat from the new Tweeter-in-Chief.”

Over the years, there have been periodic calls by governors, senators and state legislators to send in the National Guard whenever the homicide rate in Chicago spikes.

Every time, the mayor of Chicago — whomever that happens to be — shoots down the idea.

Before a City Council reception celebrating his recent elevation, Cardinal Blasé Cupich embraced the prospect of federal help to stop the bloodbath on Chicago streets that has only exacerbated during the month of January.

“We should all welcome the help of everyone to deal with the violence in this city that’s caused by a number of factors — from the availability of high-powered weapons to the drugs, the gangs, the lack of employment. If federal assistance can come to help with those, we should welcome that,” Cupich said.

But asked if he also would welcome the National Guard into Chicago, Cupich said: “The problem is surely much more complex than that kind of a solution.”

“I surely would welcome — and I think a lot of people would welcome—assistance on a multi-level basis simply because the problem is not simple. It is complex. It can be improved if we all pull together.”

Cupich it’s up to city “leaders to figure out whether or not it’s necessary” to National Guard troops in to patrol the streets of Chicago. But, he offered warning.

“We have to make sure we don’t over-simplify this issue by just saying that it’s a matter of control by military or police forces,” the Cardinal said.

“We have really wonderful police here in the city, who day-in, day-out look for ways to provide safety in our streets. But they’re handicapped many times by the availability of guns, because of the drug market that’s there, because of unemployment and young people feeling that there’s no other possibility for them. No hope.”

Activist priest Rev. Michael Pfleger sounded a similar tone on Facebook, differentiating federal help, and federal troops.

“If it’s Federal Resources don’t wait….SEND them NOW,” Pfleger wrote on Facebook. “If he’s talking about Federal Troops, Stop and Frisk and Militarized Police which I believe he is……..ABSOLUTELY NOT!!!!!!!! … Either we stop this or expect soldiers on our streets…”

The image of National Guard troops on the streets of Chicago would only conjure up ugly memories of the 1968 riots and the Democratic National Convention, when Chicago Police officers and anti-Vietnam War protesters literally did battle on the streets of Chicago.

The new threat comes at a time when Mayor Rahm Emanuel is trying to build off a record 2016 for domestic tourism, trying to attract more international travelers and basking in the glow of several high-profile corporate relocations.

Chicago’s image has already suffered from months of bashing by Trump and headlines touting the city as the murder capital of the nation. The last thing that Emanuel needs is the indelible image of National Guard troops on the streets of Chicago.

It would send an unfair message that Chicago is unsafe, out of control and a risk for both business and tourism.

Contributing: Tina Sfondeles