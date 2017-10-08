Dog perishes in Aurora house fire

A dog died in a fire that left a home ravaged Wednesday night in west suburban Aurora.

A neighbor reported the blaze at the home in the 2900 block of Worchester Lane at 7:34 p.m., according to the Aurora Fire Department.

Crews found a two-story single-family home with heavy fire coming from the rear, according to the fire department. No one was home at the time.

It took 25 firefighters about 25 minutes to extinguish the blaze, according to the fire department. One firefighter suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released.

During a search of the home, crews found the family dog, which had perished in the blaze.

The fire caused an estimated $120,000 in damage, and the home has been deemed uninhabitable, according to the fire department. The residents are staying with nearby friends and family.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.