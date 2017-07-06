DOJ says police reform agreement ‘not a final document’

President Donald Trump’s U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday portrayed a memorandum of agreement to have an independent monitor oversee Chicago Police reform as “not a final document,” but a work in progress initiated by both parties.

“What the city of Chicago put forth is not a definitive document or agreement,” Justice Department spokesman Devin O’Malley told the Chicago Sun-Times.

“It’s not something we were sent to sign. It’s not a final document. It’s still in draft form. The two parties are still working out details.”

O’Malley was asked whether the city or the Justice Department had initiated the negotiations that, Mayor Rahm Emanuel has portrayed as the next best thing to court oversight opposed by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

“I don’t think any one party said, ‘Let’s do this.’ They sat down at the table and started working on this. They’ve been working on this for a while. It’s not something either of the parties forced on the other,” O’Malley said.

Trump campaigned, with support from the national FOP, on a law-and-order promise to take the shackles off police officers and return to stop-and-frisk policing.

Sessions declared at his confirmation hearing that he favors punishing the “bad apples” in police departments over sweeping consent decrees.

In April, Sessions dealt, what appeared to be a death blow to Emanuel’s January commitment to negotiate a court-enforced consent decree culminating in the hiring of a federal monitor to make certain police reforms are implemented in a timely fashion, no matter what it costs local taxpayers.

It came in a two-page Justice Department memo ordering underlings to “immediately review all Department activities,” including “contemplated consent decrees” with local law enforcement agencies.

That sent, what appeared to be a clear signal that Emanuel would be forced to go it alone on police reform—and wear the political jacket for it.

But O’Malley argued Wednesday that the memo on consent decrees had not totally slammed the door on such an agreement in Chicago.

It was simply an acknowledgement, he said, that, “Sometimes, consent decrees have adverse effects on police departments’ abilities to do their job.”

Other sources said the Sessions-led Justice Department was far more inclined to go along with a memorandum of agreement that stops short of court oversight.

The Emanuel administration has refused to release the memorandum of agreement pending approval from the DOJ.

O’Malley adopted a similar stance. Nor would he reveal the contents or make Tom Wheeler, head of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, available for comment.

“Any comment on ongoing deliberations could have widespread and negative impacts on the city,” O’Malley said.

“We’re not going to jeopardize fully fleshing this out. This is such a sensitive event. And your city has been dealing with this for a while.”

O’Malley was referring to the video played around the world of white Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke firing sixteen shots into the body of black teenager Laquan McDonald.

Emanuel decision to keep the shooting video under wraps until after the 2015 mayoral election—and release it only after a judge ordered him to do so—triggered months of protests and demands for the mayor’s resignation.

It also prompted the Justice Department to launch a sweeping civil rights investigation of the Chicago Police Department that culminated in a scathing indictment released in the waning days of the Obama administration.

That’s when Emanuel signed his promise to negotiate a consent decree.

Earlier this week, top mayoral aides acknowledged that the memorandum of agreement codifies the 2017 commitments already made and included in the Chicago Police Department’s so-called “Framework for Reform” and gives the city “a specific period of time to create a work plan for years two and three.”

If the Police Department “materially breaches” the agreement, the independent monitor can “publicly make a finding of that breach and DOJ can go into federal court to enforce the terms of the agreement through a federal lawsuit,” a top mayoral aide said.

“If there was a specific commitment that the city was not moving forward on, the monitor will be issuing public reports on a regular basis that will identify that as a failing on the part of the city,” the mayoral aide said.

“If it rises to the level of a breach, the monitor can give the city the opportunity to fix it. We would have to lay out exactly what we are doing in terms of devoting the necessary resources so you avoid it getting to the point of having to go into court.”

Another top mayoral aide added, “Public reporting is probably the most powerful weapon that a monitor has. It’s pretty rare that a monitor actually has to go to court….because of the public pressure.”

A top mayoral aide hedged when asked how much money the multi-year agreement would commit to police reform.

“There is specific language contemplated that the city is committing the resources necessary to achieve all of the objectives and all of the deliverables in the agreement,” the Emanuel aide said.

“But that is something that is going to have to go through the budget process. That is something that is going to require dialogue between the city and the monitor about the particular details of how we’re going to meet the commitments in the agreement and on what timeline—all of which is going to effect the cost.”