Dolton firefighter dies after collapsing at scene of Harvey fire

A south suburban Dolton firefighter died Saturday afternoon after collapsing at the scene of a fire in south suburban Harvey.

Harvey firefighters responded about 1:30 p.m. to a fire in the 1500 block of South Rockwell in Harvey, according to Harvey spokesman Sean Howard. Firefighters from Dolton were then brought in to assist with the fire.

The Dolton firefighter, whose name and age were not released, was standing on a nearby sidewalk and collapsed, Howard said. He was taken to Ingalls Memorial Hospital in Harvey, where he died about an hour later.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the fatality.