Dolton liquor store manager shot during robbery attempt

A person shot a Dolton liquor store manager during an attempted robbery Friday night before leading police on a chase that ended in a crash in south suburban Harvey.

About 9:45 p.m., an armed suspect with a T-shirt covering his face walked into Greenwood Liquors, 825 E. Sibley Boulevard in Dolton, to rob the store, according to Dolton Police Chief Robert M. Collins.

The manager saw the suspect walk in and pulled out his own pistol, police said. The suspect then backed up, fired a shot that struck the manager in the arm and ran away.

The manager was taken to Franciscan Health in Hammond, Indiana, where he was treated and released, police said.

Dolton Police officers in the area saw the suspect driving out of the store’s parking lot at a high speed, police said. They chased the vehicle until it hit a fire hydrant at 147th and Wood streets in Harvey.

Authorities performed “an exhaustive multi-agency search” after the suspect ran away on foot, but he was not located, police said.