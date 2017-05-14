Dolton trustees want to close nightclub where 5 were shot Sunday

Dolton Trustees Tiffany Henyard (from left), Deborah Denton, Duane Muhammad, Robert Pierson and Valeria Stubbs on Sunday called for the suspension of Club One's liquor license. | Mitch Dudek/Sun-Times

Several Dolton village officials said they will launch an effort to shut down a nightclub where five people were shot early Sunday.

Four males were shot inside Club One about 3 a.m. Sunday. A fifth man was shot outside the club at 14112 Chicago Road.

Club One is across the street from village hall.

“We’re seeking the immediate suspension of the club’s liquor license,” Dolton Trustee Duane Muhammad said during a news conference Sunday afternoon.

Muhammad said the shooting took place on the second floor of Club One, when a man grabbed a gun from his girlfriend’s purse.

The man shot four people before he was shot while running from the building, Muhammad said. Muhammad said he was briefed by Dolton Police Chief Robert Collins.

It wasn’t clear who shot the man outside the club.

Messages left at Club One seeking comment weren’t returned.

Muhammad, flanked by four other trustees, said he planned to ask Dolton Mayor Riley Rogers what the club is licensed for and who owns the business. Muhammad said he was unable to talk with Rogers on Sunday about the club.

Rogers, who is in charge of liquor licensing, could provide some answers at a village board meeting Monday.

“We will go into an emergency session with our police and fire committee and we will try to find out who the owners of this club is,” Muhammad said.

Neighbors have complained about litter and parking problems outside the club since it changed ownership in January, Muhammad said.

Earlier Sunday, Collins said the shooting happened during an argument on the club’s second floor. Detectives were reviewing video surveillance footage from inside the club and interviewing possible witnesses.

All of the victims were taken to hospitals for treatment, Collins said. No information was available about their conditions.