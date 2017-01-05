Donald Trump open to meeting with North Korea leader

President Donald Trump says he'd be open to meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, under the right circumstances. | Wire photos

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he’d be open to meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, under the right circumstances.

“If it would be appropriate for me to meet with him, I would, absolutely, I would be honored to do it,” Trump tells Bloomberg News in an interview Monday.

Tensions with North Korea have escalated dramatically in recent weeks as American and other intelligence agencies have suggested the country was readying for a possible nuclear test.

The Trump administration has said all options, including a military strike, are on the table.

Trump says that “most political people would never say” they’d be willing to meet with Kim. But he adds: “I’m telling you, under the right circumstances, I would meet with him. We have breaking news.”