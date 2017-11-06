Donald Trump says James Comey’s ‘leaks’ are more prevalent

President Donald Trump is moving aggressively to defend himself in the aftermath of James Comey’s testimony to the Senate. | AP file photo

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is predicting that former FBI Director James Comey’s “leaks will be far more prevalent than anyone ever thought possible.” Trump says on Twitter, “Totally illegal? Very ‘cowardly!'”

Trump is again challenging Comey after the ousted FBI director’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence committee last week.

While many of Trump’s Republican allies have found Comey’s testimony credible, the president has called the man he fired a liar and a “leaker.”

Comey said during his testimony that he asked a friend to release contents of the memos he’d written about his conversations with the president to a reporter. He contended that information was not classified or otherwise protected.