Donald Trump speaks to Congress tonight: Will Democrats boo?

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump delivers his first joint address to Congress on Tuesday night before a hostile audience – more than 200 Democrats will be in the House chamber.

And he can’t ask them to leave.

And to get things off to an acrimonious start, by throwing red meat at the Democrats: two of the guests of Trump and first lady Melania at the speech are relatives of people shot to death by illegal immigrants.

In a more conventional pick: the Trumps will also host Maureen McCarthy Scalia, the widow of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.

This speech is formally not called a “State of the Union,” because, by tradition, a president inaugurated on Jan. 20 has not had a chance to assess the state of the nation.

This is Day 40 of the Trump White House.

WHAT WILL THE DEMOCRATS DO?

This is not a rally packed with friendly supporters. Trump will not be able to feed on the friendly energy of a crowd. There are 194 House Democrats and 46 Democrats in the Senate.

Protestors in House gallery can be removed – but Democratic members of the House and Senate cannot.

In 2009, Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C yelled “You lie!” at President Barack Obama during his speech after Obama said his proposals wouldn’t provide health insurance to illegal immigrants.

The chamber could become rowdy.

TRUMP GUESTS

Bringing guests who symbolize an issue or a cause is also traditional – and a look at the guest list of Trump and first lady Melania – shows that Trump is not coming to showcase a bi-partisanship approach when it comes to immigration.

The guests sit in seats in the House chamber known for one night a year as the “first lady’s” box.

In 2016, former first lady Michelle Obama hosted almost two dozen guests – all with ties to issues, causes, politics or acts of heroism.

In 2017 in the House chamber, the Trumps will host just six people, according to the White House:

Below, from White House release about Trump guests..

“Megan Crowley: At 15 months old, Megan was diagnosed with Pompe Disease and not expected to live more than a few short years. To look for a cure, her father founded Novazyme Pharmaceuticals, a five-person startup that he built into a 100-person company. Megan, age 20, is now a sophomore at Notre Dame.

“Jessica Davis & Susan Oliver: Jessica and Susan are the widows of Detective Michael Davis and Deputy Sheriff Danny Oliver, who were California police officers killed in the line of duty in 2014 by an illegal immigrant. Their names are memorialized in the Davis-Oliver bill, which is aimed to increase cooperation between Federal and local officials to enforce our Nation’s immigration laws.

“Denisha Merriweather: After struggling with coursework as a child and switching schools often, Denisha moved in with her godmother and enrolled in the Florida Tax Credit Scholarship Program. She began going to a private school, Esprit de Corps Center for Learning, and would go on to be the first member of her family to graduate from high school and college.

“Maureen McCarthy Scalia: Maureen is the widow of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, and the mother of their nine children. This month, President Trump nominated Judge Neil Gorsuch to succeed Justice Scalia on the Supreme Court.

“Jamiel Shaw, Sr.: Mr. Shaw’s son, Jamiel Jr., was a high school football star before he was tragically shot by an illegal immigrant, who was also a gang member, in 2008.”

TRUMP BLAMES OBAMA FOR LEAKS

Trump has praised FOX & Friends, the morning show and in a pre-speech interview, Trump accused former President Barack Obama for leaks that resulting in negative stories.

“You never know what’s exactly happening behind the scenes. You know, you’re probably right or possibly right, but you never know,” Trump said.

“..No, I think that President Obama is behind it because his people are certainly behind it. And some of the leaks possibly come from that group, which are really serious because they are very bad in terms of national security. But I also understand that is politics. In terms of him being behind things, that’s politics. And it will probably continue.”

Trump did not offer any evidence to back his assertion that Obama was behind any leaks.

TRUMP JUST DISCOVERS HEALTHCARE IS “UNBELIEVABLE COMPLEX”

Trump delivers his budget proposals to Congress in the coming weeks. Republicans are divided how to repeal and replace Obamacare.

For the record: Trump told a meeting of the nation’s governors on Monday what he discovered about one of the most complicated sectors of our economy: “Now, I have to tell you, it’s an unbelievably complex subject. Nobody knew that healthcare could be so complicated.