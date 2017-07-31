Donald Trump swears in new Chief of Staff John Kelly

President Donald Trump talks with new White House Chief of Staff John Kelly after he was privately sworn in during a ceremony in the Oval Office with President Donald Trump, Monday, July 31, 2017, in Washington. | AP Photo

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Monday swore in Marine retired Gen. John Kelly as his new White House chief of staff.

In an Oval Office ceremony, Trump predicted Kelly will do a “spectacular job.”

The president denied there is “chaos” in the White House, despite a particularly tumultuous stretch. And he says things are going “very well.”

Trump declined to say just what Kelly will do differently from Reince Preibus, whom Trump ousted as chief of staff late last week.

Kelly previously served as the Department of Homeland Security secretary.

Trump has said he hopes Kelly can bring some military order to an administration weighed down by a stalled legislative agenda, infighting among West Wing aides and a stack of investigations.