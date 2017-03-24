Donald Trump: Touts how health bill defunds Planned Parenthood

WASHINGTON – House Republicans may – or may not – vote on their Obamacare repeal bill on Friday, with the Trump White House and GOP leaders not sure if they have the votes.

President Donald Trump has been wooing the hard-line “Freedom Caucus” whose members are needed – at least most of them – to get the 216 votes needed to pass the legislation.

No Democrats will vote for the bill, championed by House Speaker Paul Ryan R-Wisc. and Trump.

Trump in a Friday Twitter post used a provision in the measure – to strip federal funds from Planned Parenthood – to put pressure on the caucus members.

Said Trump, “The irony is that the Freedom Caucus, which is very pro-life and against Planned Parenthood, allows P.P. to continue if they stop this plan!”

In very brief Oval Office comments on Friday morning, Trump said “We’ll have to see what happens” if the legislation fails.