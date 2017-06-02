Double Door club evicted from longtime Wicker Park home

The Double Door music club has been evicted, though the club's website still lists several upcoming shows, including one scheduled for Monday. | File photo

Cook County Sheriff’s officers evicted the Double Door club from its home of more than two decades Monday, after a long legal battle with its landlord over the club’s continuing occupancy, a spokeswoman for Sheriff Tom Dart said Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.