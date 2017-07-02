Double Door issues official statement on eviction status

The Double Door music club has been evicted, though the club's website still lists several upcoming shows, including one scheduled for Monday. | Andy Grimm/Sun-Times

Sean Mulroney and Joe Shanahan, co-owners of the Double Door club in Wicker Park, today issued a statement on the status of their club and legal proceedings:

“Sean Mulroney and Joe Shanahan, co-owners of Double Door, learned this morning that Double Door has been evicted from its longtime Wicker Park space after 23 years in the neighborhood. A legal battle — dating back to November 2015 — between the Double Door owners and their landlord Brian Strauss came to a close on the morning of Monday, February 6, when Cooky County sheriff’s police posted a “No Trespassing” sign on the club’s door and a locksmith changed the venue’s locks. “Double Door has tendered January and February rent payments on three separate occasions, all of which Strauss has refused to accept,” Mulroney said. “In the interest of protecting both employees and performers at Double Door, we attempted to craft a deal to guarantee our residency through June of 2017.” “We were negotiating in good faith as until 6:00 p.m. on Friday in my office,” Double Door attorney Cary G. Schiff said. “While the negotiations did take a pause, there was no good faith explanation for the Sheriff arriving first thing Monday morning. I can only conclude that was the plan all along.” “The deal would have forced Double Door to turn over its license, assets and intellectual property, along with a substantial security deposit and a severely hiked monthly rent. The negotiations, however, transpired while Strauss held full knowledge of the sheriff’s plans to evict Double Door. “This hardly marks a conclusion of the Double Door proceedings, though—Shanahan and Mulroney are reserving their right to pursue a crossclaim against Strauss for the eviction proceeding. The duo will also continue to make headway on the venue’s relocation to the Logan Square. “This is merely another chapter for Double Door—it is not the end of its iconic presence as a music venue and arts incubator in Chicago,” Shanahan said. “Double Door will continue to commit itself to protecting its staff and bands in its current location as long as possible.”

Cook County Sheriff’s officers had evicted the club from its home of more than two decades on Monday, after a long legal battle with its landlord over the club’s continuing occupancy, a spokeswoman for Sheriff Tom Dart said Monday.

An attorney for the building’s landlord said Monday that the eviction came after club owners failed to post an appeal bond of $486,000, which a Cook County Circuit Court judge ordered them to pay, in order to remain during their appeal of a vacate order.

“Early this morning, the sheriff enforced Judge [Orville] Hambright’s order to evict,” attorney James P. McKay Jr. said Monday. McKay is the attorney for landlord Strauss, whose family owns the building at 1572 N. Milwaukee in Wicker Park, which the Double Door has occupied since June 1994.

“On Aug. 15, 2016, Judge Hambright entered an order of possession in favor of the landlord. Judge Hambright was kind enough to stay that order to Dec. 31, 2016, to give Double Door more than four months to get their affairs in order,” McKay said.

“On Oct. 31, after Double Door indicated they would appeal, Judge Hambright ordered Double Door to post an appeal bond within 30 days from Nov. 30, 2016. Double Door violated that order. They never posted the appeal bond,” McKay said.

The club, which has hosted bands the likes of the Rolling Stones and Smashing Pumpkins over its 23 years, had a “No Trespassing” sign on the door Monday afternoon.