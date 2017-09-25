Downers Grove house fire causes more than $170,000 worth of damage

A single-story house fire caused an excess of $170,000 worth of damage early Monday morning in unincorporated Downers Grove.

Fire crews responded at 3:02 a.m. to a report of a house fire in the 6000 block of Woodward Avenue, according to a statement from the Darien-Woodridge Fire District.

Crews encountered heavy fire in the front of home, the fire district said. Coordinated fire attack, ventilation and search operations were conducted to extinguish the blaze within 20 minutes.

Extensive salvage and overhaul caused the alarm to be upgraded to “special,” bringing two additional fire companies and an extra ambulance on scene, the fire district said.

The occupants, who are renting the house, said they were woken up by the sound of breaking glass, the fire district said. It does not appear that there were working smoke detectors in the home. The occupants do not have renter’s insurance.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.