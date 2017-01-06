Downers Grove man charged with sexually assaulting student in Roselle

A former teacher and coach at a high school in northwest suburban Roselle was charged Wednesday with sexually assaulting and abusing a student.

Between June and September of 2016, Jared Wissmiller, 26, of Downers Grove, made inappropriate sexual contact with a student at Lake Park High School, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

Wissmiller was charged Wednesday with six felony counts of criminal sexual assault and one felony count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse after turning himself over to authorities, prosecutors said. The charges stem from an investigation led by the DuPage County Children’s Center.

Wissmiller is being held in the DuPage County Jail on $75,000 bail, prosecutors said. His next court appearance is expected June 28.

If convicted on all charges, Wissmiller faces between 27 and 97 years in prison, prosecutors said.